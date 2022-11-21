Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $123.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.03.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,681. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $5,944,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.