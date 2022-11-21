Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.52 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $71.90 million and $15.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,795.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00021496 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00232021 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0208638 USD and is down -10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $10,970,156.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.