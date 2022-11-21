Steem Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.52 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,818.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000481 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00394401 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024264 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00114744 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00805599 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00663183 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006358 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00235802 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
