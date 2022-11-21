Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

