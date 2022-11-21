StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

About Wayside Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 334,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.