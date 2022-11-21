StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Wayside Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ WSTG opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
