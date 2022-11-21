StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

