Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Acquires 116,108 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 116,108 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $53,409.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,035.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Stryve Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 217,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.39. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stryve Foods

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

