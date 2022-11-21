SushiSwap Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00007078 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $142.26 million and $61.82 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

