Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $45.03 million and $2.29 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,819,705,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,371,707,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

