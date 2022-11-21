Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $289,491.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,193.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

