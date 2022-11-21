Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $289,491.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,193.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

