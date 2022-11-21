Syverson Strege & Co Buys 447 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VIG traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $154.06. 29,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

