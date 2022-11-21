Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 11.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $295,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 235,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,961. The company has a market cap of $414.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

