Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

TTWO traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $430,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

