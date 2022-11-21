Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $175.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.07.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.