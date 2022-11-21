Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $10.55 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $10.55 or 0.00066765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and $4.60 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,316,834 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
