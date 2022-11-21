Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

