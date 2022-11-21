Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $889.17 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $889.17 million and approximately $151.46 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00009226 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00026336 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005922 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008581 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,565,403,713 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,226,286,482 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
