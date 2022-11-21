TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 267,354 shares.The stock last traded at $104.07 and had previously closed at $104.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

TFI International Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

