The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. 121,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,526. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

