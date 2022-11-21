The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 111,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

