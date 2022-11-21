The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

DIS traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.67. 2,285,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

