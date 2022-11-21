The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.95 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

