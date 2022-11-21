Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 9.3%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 24,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 923,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $706.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

About Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after buying an additional 84,787 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after buying an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 916,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

