Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 9.3%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 24,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 923,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of $706.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.