Three-B Lp Pangaea Acquires 22,325 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.
Cartesian Growth Stock Performance
Shares of Cartesian Growth stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 172,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $28.49.
Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth
Cartesian Growth Company Profile
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
