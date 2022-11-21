Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.83 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $164.78 million and $11.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15,810.23 or 1.00000615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01703112 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,491,391.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

