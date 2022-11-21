Threshold Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $165.32 million and $11.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,805.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00228807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01703112 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,491,391.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.