Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.39 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $61.39 million and $531,400.78 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for approximately $9.25 or 0.00058356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 9.25147626 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $318,008.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

