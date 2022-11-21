Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Purchases £24,995.10 in Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) insider Liz Richards purchased 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.10 ($29,371.45).

Tracsis Stock Performance

Tracsis stock opened at GBX 900 ($10.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 919.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 945.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.59 million and a PE ratio of 11,250.00. Tracsis plc has a 1-year low of GBX 800.08 ($9.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,100 ($12.93).

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tracsis Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRCS. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.86) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.