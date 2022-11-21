TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lessened by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 4.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of TransDigm Group worth $97,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $615.50. 2,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,885. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

