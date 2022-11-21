Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TGVSF stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.