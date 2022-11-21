UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,250 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.69) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.81) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.34) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.69) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,406.25 ($16.52).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 703.50 ($8.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £703.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,269.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,767 ($32.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 905.01.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($309,659.22).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

