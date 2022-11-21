UMA Market Cap Hits $107.15 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00009822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $107.15 million and $3.04 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

