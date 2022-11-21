Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.16 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY remained flat at $7.12 during midday trading on Monday. 109,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
