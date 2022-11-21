Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.16 billion.

Unicharm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY remained flat at $7.12 during midday trading on Monday. 109,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.