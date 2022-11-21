Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Edmund M. Ingle Purchases 2,403 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,079.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,385.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Unifi Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UFI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. 334,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Unifi Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Unifi by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Unifi by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Read More

