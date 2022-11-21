Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.36) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.54. The company has a market capitalization of £34.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,540.00. Union Jack Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.63).

Union Jack Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

