Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $121.15 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.02 billion and $121.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00032841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00385759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00024311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001492 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00017327 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.35759956 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 545 active market(s) with $102,983,744.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.