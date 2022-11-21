United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 16,092 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 259,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 177,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,977,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

