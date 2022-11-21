United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $34.76 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 81.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $262.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.