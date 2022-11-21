United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,157 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

