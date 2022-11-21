United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Down 1.0 %

United Insurance stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,217,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Stories

