United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Purchases $61,003.05 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,967. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $386.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.73 and a 200-day moving average of $290.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.55.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

