United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 3.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 176,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,456,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 19.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 68.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 883,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,548.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 468,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 440,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

