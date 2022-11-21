USDD (USDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.99 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. USDD has a market cap of $718.55 million and $27.99 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00006266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.36 or 0.08688052 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00468304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.14 or 0.28745403 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.