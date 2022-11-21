VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 40,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,797,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Specifically, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,910.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $526.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,595 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,858.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 399,481 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

