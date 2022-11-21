Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.36. Valneva shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 303 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.
Institutional Trading of Valneva
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?>
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.