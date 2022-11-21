Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.36. Valneva shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth $3,768,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

