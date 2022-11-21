Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.49. 9,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,389. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average of $190.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.