Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $85.33. 41,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,674. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

