Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 69,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,818. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.