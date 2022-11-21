Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 223,386 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.68. 448,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,974,943. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

