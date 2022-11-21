VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $68.76 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 85.3% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

